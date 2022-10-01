Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    George Clooney responds to Brat Pitt's 'most handsome man' comment; here's what he said

     Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the co-stars of the Ocean's franchise who are also best friends, have been making headlines recently by teasing each other in interviews.

    George Clooney had some witty remarks ready for his best friend Brad Pitt, who recently claimed him as "The most handsome man in the world." In an interview with Vogue, Brad Pitt revealed, "I gotta name that George Clooney f****r because why not? Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm going to go the other way, for once. George, that one's for you!"

    In two separate interviews, George Clooney was asked to comment on Brad Pitt's bold proclaim. During his appearance on CBS This Morning, along with his wife Amal Clooney in tow, the 61-year-old actor quipped, "Well, he's right about that. Let's face it. He's right." While Amal wholeheartedly agreed with her handsome husband, Clooney couldn't help himself from ribbing Pitt: "I think the truth is he was just - the first time he answered it, he said himself, and they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Let's do another take.'"
    George Clooney said the same thing during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, further commenting on Brad Pitt calling him a f****r: "I'm not sure about that. Well, I have some things to say about him, and it will include the word f****r in it since he used that about me. And I would say that I, too, think that I am the most handsome man in the world. [smiles]"
    "No, I will say this. But he is a good friend, and he and I are about to do a movie together," George Clooney added. The untitled thriller movie that Clooney is referring to is being directed by Jon Watts of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame and is about two lone-wolf fixers who get assigned to the same job.
    Will we ever get over this "handsome" Hollywood bromance? Nope!

