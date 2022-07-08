Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram give goosebumps; Mani Ratnam's historical drama teaser out

    The teaser for the much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan 1, starring Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, and many others, was released by the movie's producers.

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    The much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 teaser has finally been revealed by the creators after much waiting and expectation! The Cholas are seen in the video along with the bloody conflicts between the queen and the "throne." 

    Aishwarya appears in a captivating avatar, while Karthi portrays a queen who is breathtakingly lovely. As he is determined to seize control of the situation, Vikram also appears to us in a previously unseen form. The captivating teaser, which includes grandiose settings and actual locales, is likely to send chills down your spine.

    Also Read: PS-1 Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan to release teaser of Mani Ratnam’s film

    The film's Hindi teaser will be published on July 8, according to a message shared on social media earlier in the day by the producers. At 6 o'clock, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the father-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will digitally release the teaser. AR Rahman wrote the soundtrack for the movie, and Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions produced it.

    The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is generating a lot of hype around the nation. The production house officially announced the release of the teaser. Similar events were conducted for the teaser launch ceremony at the Chennai Trade Center.

    Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai; due to sudden illness

    The epic fantasy drama, which is set in the 10th century, centres on fights between the army, foes, and traitors while also displaying the continuous crises and threats to the throne of the Chola Emperor.

    It should be noted that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan debuted the Hindi version of the trailer, which prominently includes his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Additionally, Mahesh Babu, a superstar, debuted the Telugu version, while Suriya debuted the Tamil teaser. The most anticipated magnum, Ponniyin Selvan, is scheduled for publication on September 30, 2022.

    Also read: Rocketry week 1 collection: R Madhavan’s film skyrockets at box office

    Ponniyin Selvan is regarded as one of the most costly ventures ever attempted in Indian film. In addition to Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj, it also stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Jayam Ravi. The cast of the film has generated a tonne of hype around the nation.

     
