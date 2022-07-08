PS-1 Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan to release teaser of Mani Ratnam’s film starring Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the screens with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 (PS1). The film’s first teaser will be released today, on Friday.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' i.e. 'PS-1'. Recently, Aishwarya Rai's first look from the film was released, in which the actress looked very beautiful in the look of Rani Nandini. Now, the Hindi teaser of the film is up for release today, on Friday, and it will digitally be released by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya’s father-in-law.

The makers have informed by sharing the post on social media that the Hindi teaser of the film will be released on Friday, July 8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will be releasing the teaser digitally at 6 pm. It is a pan-India release, which will hit the theatres on September 30, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 (PS1) is an epic drama film based on the 1995 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The book is in five parts and is considered one of the greatest novels in the Tamil language. It reportedly cost Rs 500 crores to make this film. It will be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 (PS1) has a mega star cast that includes the likes of Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, are going to be seen in the film. Apart from ‘Nandini’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be seen in the role of ‘Mandakini Devi’ in the film. Vikram is going to play the character of 'Aditya Karikalan' and Karthi 'Vanthiyathevan' in the film. The fans are also very curious about the film.

