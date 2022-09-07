Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 1's trailer is out; the film is set to release in theatres on September 30, 2022. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and others.

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 8:12 AM IST

    Finally released is the trailer for the eagerly anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan 1. Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and other leading ladies appear in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical epic. The AR Rahman musical is set in the Chola Empire.

    Although the trailer gave viewers their first glimpse of each character, the recently-released trailer immerses audiences in the extraordinary universe of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The comet that crosses the sky at the beginning of the video serves as a warning that royal blood must be shed.

    Chiyaan Vikram's Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi's Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi's Vanthiyathevan are introduced to the audience, bringing drama and top-notch action to the historical epic. They are shown sword fighting, scheming about politics, and doing covert operations throughout the trailer. We encounter Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who portrays Queen Nandini, throughout their missions. Aishwarya Rai has a dual part in Ponniyin Selvan 1—this was already known.

    Both actresses promise outstanding performances in addition to having mesmerising beauty. The teaser suggests that there will be violence and that these individuals are related in more ways than one. The trailer finishes with Queen Nandini's eyes fixed on the throne as battle prepares to break out. 

    Ponniyin Selvan 1 is generating a lot of hype around the nation and will be published in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The epic fantasy drama, set in the 10th century, revolves around it and depicts the ongoing threats to the throne of the Chola Emperor and the conflicts between the army, adversaries, and traitors. It will debut in theatres in two parts, the first of which will be released on September 30 in five different languages.
     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    Hollywood Venice Film Festival Olivia Wilde Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Dont Worry Darling Premiere drb

    Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi assassination drb

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

    Raju Srivastava health update Actor opens eye moves his limbs holds wife hands RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor opens eyes, moves his limbs, holds wife’s hands

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra advance booking Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Happy day for Gemini, Leo; Libra focus on yourself & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka pulls off thriller as India Final qualification chances nearly over, social media surprised-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon