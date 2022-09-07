Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 1's trailer is out; the film is set to release in theatres on September 30, 2022. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and others.

Finally released is the trailer for the eagerly anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan 1. Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and other leading ladies appear in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical epic. The AR Rahman musical is set in the Chola Empire.

Although the trailer gave viewers their first glimpse of each character, the recently-released trailer immerses audiences in the extraordinary universe of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The comet that crosses the sky at the beginning of the video serves as a warning that royal blood must be shed.

Chiyaan Vikram's Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi's Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi's Vanthiyathevan are introduced to the audience, bringing drama and top-notch action to the historical epic. They are shown sword fighting, scheming about politics, and doing covert operations throughout the trailer. We encounter Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who portrays Queen Nandini, throughout their missions. Aishwarya Rai has a dual part in Ponniyin Selvan 1—this was already known.

Both actresses promise outstanding performances in addition to having mesmerising beauty. The teaser suggests that there will be violence and that these individuals are related in more ways than one. The trailer finishes with Queen Nandini's eyes fixed on the throne as battle prepares to break out.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is generating a lot of hype around the nation and will be published in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The epic fantasy drama, set in the 10th century, revolves around it and depicts the ongoing threats to the throne of the Chola Emperor and the conflicts between the army, adversaries, and traitors. It will debut in theatres in two parts, the first of which will be released on September 30 in five different languages.

