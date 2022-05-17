Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi on Cannes 2022: PM talks about India's participation in Cannes Film Festival

    'Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his excitement about Indian movies and actor's participation in the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.
     

    First Published May 17, 2022, 8:02 PM IST

    The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun and will run until May 28 in France. This time, the excitement level is stronger this time since several Indian celebs will be walking the red carpet, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan. 

    This year's Cannes Film Market features India as the Official Country of Honour. This is the first time any country has received this honour, and it comes at a time when India is commemorating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Well, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it on this momentous occasion.

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    PM Narendra Modi's words were shared by ANI on its Instagram account. The Indian Prime Minister stated in his remarks,, “Delighted about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Marché du Film-festival de Cannes. As India celebrates its 75th yr of independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival & 75 yrs of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones: PM”. He further added, “India is the largest film-producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable.”

    PM Modi also mentioned the film showing of acclaimed director Satyajit Ray. "It is wonderful to observe that a film by one of India's most known directors, Satyajit Ray, has been restored for showing at the Cannes Classics section, at a time when India is commemorating the great filmmaker's birth centennial," he added.

    Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's biggest star, is a jury member this year and other notable people from the entertainment business worldwide. Deepika's first glimpse from Cannes made public just a few days ago, when she joined the other jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez.

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai reached French Riviera with Aaradhya, Abhishek 

    Also, India has been named the official 'nation of honour' at the Marche' Du Films, popularly known as the Cannes Film Market, in a first. This is the first time any country has received this distinction. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will head the Indian delegation on the red carpet this year. Six Indian films have also been selected for screening at the festivals by the I&B ministry. These films will not be competing; instead, they will be presented for the festival's international audience.

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

    The lineup includes R. Madhavan’s Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Hindi, Marathi) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram AKA Tree Full of Parrots (Malayalam).

