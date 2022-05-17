Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Deepika Padukone had been representing make-up giant L'Oreal at the film festival for years. However, this year, she is attending as a jury member.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 17, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    On the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone swapped Louis Vuitton for a Sabyasachi outfit. While her major red carpet attire is still a mystery, the actress stunned her admirers with a Sabyasachi-designed blouse with tropical motifs. She combined with emerald green leggings, a patterned scarf on her head, and a striking neckpiece. 

    What's not to love about the actress sharing glimpses of her OOTD from day one on her Instagram stories? Deepika Padukone has been a fixture at the Cannes Film Festival for several years. She has been attending the film festival for years, promoting cosmetics giant L'Oreal. This year, though, she will be serving on the jury.

    Sharing details on Deepika's OOTD, her stylist Shaleena Nathani wrote: "Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection - the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update."

    Until now, the actress has only been seen in Louis Vuitton ensembles. The actress began her Cannes jury duties at a dinner on the day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, for which she also selected a Louis Vuitton item.

    Deepika Padukone arrived on the French Riviera wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble. On the side, an LV bag and several glasses. The actress documented the events in an Instagram video, which she signed off with the words "From Cannes, With love."

    Following Cannes, the actress has a very demanding work schedule. She will act with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern. She will also star with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's flick Fighter. She also has Pathan with SRK in the works, and she will appear in a film alongside Prabhas.


     

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
