Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

After reaching the French Riviera, Deepika Padukone attended the jury dinner at Cannes 2022. Take a look at the actor’s first official look from the film fest.

Image: Getty Images

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has marked her Cannes Film Festival debut as a jury. Before walking the red carpet, Deepika attended the jury dinner at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. The actor, who is attending the film festival as a jury for the first time, wore a stylish sequinned dress for the dinner. She paired her outfit with classic brown coloured knee-high boots.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone was joined at the dinner table by other jury members that include Noomi Rapace, actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Ladj Ly, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

Image: Getty Images

The jury dinner was held at Hotel Martinez, Cannes. Photos of Deepika Padukone from before the jury dinner surfaced on social media. In one of the videos that are doing rounds on social media, the actor is seen walking confidently as she flashed a big bright smile on her face.

Image: Getty Images

Earlier, on Monday evening (IST), Deepika Padukone had shared a fun reel on her Instagram handle. In the reel, the actor gave a sneak peek of Cannes to her fans, soon after she landed on the French Riviera. The actor made sure to take her fans with her on this tour virtually as she gave a glimpse of the pristine white houses with orange slanting roofs and other pretty things about Cannes. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are now legally married

Image: Getty Images

Furthermore, in the Instagram reel that Deepika Padukone shared on her handle, she was seen talking to an executive at the airport. Deepika took an 11-hour-long flight from Los Angeles. She claimed that she slept through her entire journey.

Image: Getty Images