Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer his prayers for the success of his latest film 'Akhanda 2'. After offering the prayers, the actor reflected on his acting career, which spans over four decades, saying that cinema is not only about acting but a medium to connect with people to all over the world. While talking to the media, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "In these 50 years, I have learnt that cinema is not only about acting but a medium to connect with people from all over the world." The actor also remembered his father, NT Rama Rao and said, "My father used to say that this society is like a temple and people are like god in it and I am a priest who is there to serve them." Nandamuri was joined by the Akhanda 2 director Boyapati Sreenu.

About 'Akhanda 2'

Meanwhile, following the massive success of 'Akhanda', fans finally saw the film's sequel on December 12. According to the trailer, the film is based on Sanatam Dharma and its importance today. Nandamuri plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film. In the sequel, Aadhi Pinisetty played a mystic and magically powerful man who could summon a demonic skeleton. The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.