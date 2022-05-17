Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai reached French Riviera with Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan (Pictures OUT)

    First Published May 17, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were photographed leaving Mumbai airport for the Cannes Film Festival 2022 last night, and a few minutes ago, they reached the Nice Airport 

    After Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen leaving the Mumbai airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the Cannes Film Festival last night. The Bachchan family looked magnificent in videos and photos from the airport that went popular on social media.
     

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2002 and has never failed to make an impression. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore black tights with a matching jacket and shoes. She was photographed clutching the hand of her daughter Aaradhya.
     

    Aishwarya and Abhishek posed for the cameras. Abhishek looked relaxed in his casual outfit, which included a blue sweatshirt, loose pants, and sneakers.

     

    Aaradhya was dressed in a long pink t-shirt and baggy pants. The celebrity youngster was all smiles while posing for the photographers, and she looked adorable.

    Aishwarya Rai is seen arriving ahead of the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Nice Airport on May 17, in Nice, France. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

    Actress Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are seen arriving ahead of the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Nice Airport on May 17, 2022 in Nice, France. Also Read: Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival

