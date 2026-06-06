Telugu superstar Ram Charan's and Janhvi Kapoor's pan-India film Peddi is off to a flying start at the box office. The makers have officially announced that the movie has collected a massive Rs 181.80 crore worldwide in just two days since its release.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's new pan-India film Peddi has opened to packed houses at the box office. The movie, which was released just two days ago, has already made a massive Rs 181.80 crore in global gross collections. The producers officially shared these figures.

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The film hit theatres worldwide on June 4 and had a spectacular first day, earning Rs 135.36 crore globally. It continued its strong run, adding over Rs 46 crore on its second day. This marks one of the biggest openings in Ram Charan's career. Think Studios is distributing the Malayalam and Tamil versions of the film in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. National Award winner Buchi Babu Sana has directed the movie, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings have presented this big-budget film.

Peddi Global Box Office Collection

The film is not just doing well in India but is also getting a fantastic response overseas. Trade experts expect it to set new records in overseas gross collections. Fans and industry insiders are predicting that the film will easily cross the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide by the end of its first weekend.

The highlight of the film is said to be Ram Charan's powerful performance. Along with his acting, A.R. Rahman's background score and songs are also receiving huge praise. The film also features Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar, marking the first time he has shared screen space with Ram Charan.

All About Ram Charan's Role

Audiences and critics alike are saying that Ram Charan has delivered one of his career-best performances as the title character, Peddi. He reportedly underwent a major physical transformation for the role. The mega-budget film is a mix of action, drama, romance, and thrill, with emotional moments. Sports like cricket, wrestling, and running also play a crucial part in the story. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead, while Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani play other important roles. The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.