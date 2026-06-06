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Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Controversy; Here's What He Said
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to the growing criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the film. Acknowledging audience concerns over certain scenes, the filmmaker has issued a public apology
Buchi Babu Sana Responds to Audience Backlash
Following widespread criticism of Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy. Several viewers had expressed concerns over the way the actress was portrayed on screen, particularly pointing to scenes that were perceived as unnecessarily focused on her appearance.
As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.
I have always had immense respect for…
— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026
In his statement, the filmmaker stressed that his intention was never to objectify or disrespect women. He emphasized that cinema should create meaningful connections with audiences while ensuring that viewers feel respected and comfortable.
Director Announces Edits to the Film
Taking audience feedback seriously, Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that modifications will be made to the portions of the film that have drawn criticism. He stated that the creative team reviewed the concerns raised by viewers and decided that certain scenes would be altered.
The director noted that storytelling evolves alongside audience expectations and that filmmakers have a responsibility to remain sensitive to changing perspectives. His decision to make edits reflects an effort to address public sentiment while maintaining the film's core narrative.
Peddi Continues Its Theatrical Run Amid Mixed Reactions
Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role and Janhvi Kapoor as his romantic interest, is a sports drama centered on a man fighting for his village's identity and dignity. While the film has received mixed reviews overall, Ram Charan's performance has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next release, Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff. Ram Charan is also set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Sukumar for his upcoming project, tentatively titled RC17.
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