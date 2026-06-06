Following widespread criticism of Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy. Several viewers had expressed concerns over the way the actress was portrayed on screen, particularly pointing to scenes that were perceived as unnecessarily focused on her appearance.

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

In his statement, the filmmaker stressed that his intention was never to objectify or disrespect women. He emphasized that cinema should create meaningful connections with audiences while ensuring that viewers feel respected and comfortable.