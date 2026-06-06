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Peddi Controversy: Did Janhvi Kapoor Raise Concerns Over Certain Scenes Before Release? Check Here
Peddi Controversy: Fresh controversy has erupted around Peddi after screenshots allegedly showing Janhvi Kapoor's private conversations surfaced online. The messages suggest she had raised concerns about the filming of certain scenes
Janhvi Kapoor Allegedly Objected to Certain Camera Angles
The controversy surrounding Peddi has taken a new turn after social media fan pages shared screenshots of messages allegedly exchanged with Janhvi Kapoor. While the authenticity of the chats has not been independently verified, they have intensified discussions about consent, representation, and the treatment of female actors in mainstream cinema.
ALSO READ: Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Controversy; Here's What He Said
According to the screenshots circulating online, Janhvi Kapoor had expressed discomfort with the way some scenes involving her character were being filmed. In the alleged messages, she claimed that she had specifically requested that particular body-focused shots not be used during production.
The chats further suggest that co-star Ram Charan supported her concerns and reportedly objected to certain filming choices on set. These claims have drawn attention because they indicate that concerns may have been raised internally during the shoot, months before audiences reacted to the final film.
The controversy gained momentum after viewers criticized the introduction of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, arguing that the scenes placed excessive emphasis on her appearance rather than her role in the story.
Alleged Chats Highlight Wider Concerns About Industry Practices
The leaked conversations also point to broader concerns about how female actors are portrayed on screen. In the messages, Janhvi reportedly expressed frustration over what she viewed as a recurring issue within parts of the South Indian film industry.
She allegedly mentioned difficulties in ensuring that agreed-upon boundaries would be respected during filming and editing. The conversations suggest a lack of confidence in how certain scenes might eventually appear on screen, despite prior discussions during production.
The screenshots have sparked debate online about the importance of clear communication, consent, and transparency between actors, filmmakers, and production teams throughout the filmmaking process.
Director Buchi Babu Sana Responds Amid Growing Criticism
As criticism of Peddi continued to grow, director Buchi Babu Sana released a public statement acknowledging audience concerns. He emphasized that cinema should entertain audiences without making them feel uncomfortable or disrespected.
The filmmaker stated that feedback regarding certain scenes had been taken seriously and confirmed that modifications would be made to portions of the film. He also issued an apology to viewers who felt uncomfortable with the portrayal of specific sequences.
Despite the controversy, Peddi has remained commercially successful, reportedly earning more than ₹150 crore worldwide within its first two days. However, the debate surrounding the film has expanded beyond box office figures, prompting larger conversations about consent, female representation, and evolving audience expectations in Indian cinema.
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