The controversy surrounding Peddi has taken a new turn after social media fan pages shared screenshots of messages allegedly exchanged with Janhvi Kapoor. While the authenticity of the chats has not been independently verified, they have intensified discussions about consent, representation, and the treatment of female actors in mainstream cinema.

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According to the screenshots circulating online, Janhvi Kapoor had expressed discomfort with the way some scenes involving her character were being filmed. In the alleged messages, she claimed that she had specifically requested that particular body-focused shots not be used during production.

The chats further suggest that co-star Ram Charan supported her concerns and reportedly objected to certain filming choices on set. These claims have drawn attention because they indicate that concerns may have been raised internally during the shoot, months before audiences reacted to the final film.

The controversy gained momentum after viewers criticized the introduction of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, arguing that the scenes placed excessive emphasis on her appearance rather than her role in the story.