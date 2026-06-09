Ram Charan's Peddi continues its dream run at the box office. Despite the usual Monday slowdown, the action entertainer managed to pull impressive numbers, pushing its total collection past a major milestone within five days.

Ram Charan's much-awaited action drama Peddi continues to perform impressively at the box office. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the film witnessed an expected drop on its first Monday but still managed to add a significant amount to its overall collection.

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According to early trade estimates, Peddi earned around ₹14.3 crore net in India on Day 5. While the weekday numbers are lower than the weekend figures, the film has maintained a steady hold in several key markets, especially in the Telugu-speaking regions.

Crosses ₹170 Crore Mark in India

With its Day 5 earnings, Peddi has reportedly crossed the ₹170 crore India net mark within just five days of release. The film opened to massive numbers and benefited from strong word of mouth, festive buzz, and Ram Charan's star power. Trade analysts believe the film's first-week performance has put it on track to emerge as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026. The movie has also recorded encouraging occupancy in premium formats and urban centres.

Worldwide Collection Remains Impressive

Apart from its domestic success, Peddi is also enjoying a solid run overseas. Reports suggest that the film's worldwide gross collection has already crossed the ₹230 crore mark, further strengthening its box-office position.

The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining the film's long-term theatrical run. However, with no major competition in the immediate future and positive audience response, Peddi appears well-positioned to continue its successful journey at the ticket windows.

Fans and industry watchers will now be keeping a close eye on whether the Ram Charan starrer can maintain momentum and enter the coveted ₹300 crore worldwide club in the coming days.