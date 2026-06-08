Worldwide, Peddi is estimated to have grossed over ₹190 crore within its first three days, while the makers have claimed an even higher figure exceeding ₹236 crore globally.

Featuring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has received praise for its action sequences, emotional storytelling and grand production values. If the current trend continues, the film could soon enter the prestigious ₹250 crore worldwide club.