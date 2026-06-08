Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta cautioned young actors about social media, stating it's 'destroying careers.' His post is seen as a reaction to the backlash against Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi' over alleged oversexualization.

Sanjay Gupta on Social Media's 'Ruthless' World

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta appears to have weighed in on the online backlash surrounding actress Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan-starrer 'Peddi,' as he shared a message about the pressures young actors face in the age of social media.

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Without directly naming anyone or mentioning the controversy surrounding 'Peddi' Gupta took to X and reflected on the growing influence of digital platforms on the careers of emerging actors. Stressing that social media can be "destroying careers" before they have a chance to flourish, the filmmaker noted that newcomers are navigating a particularly harsh environment and must exercise caution when making professional choices. In his post, Gupta wrote, "Social Media is literally destroying careers of actors that have hardly taken off. They are facing a ruthless & unforgiving world. They need to realise just how very careful they need to be with their choices. The audience is judge, jury and algorithm."

'Peddi' Controversy Addressed

Gupta's remarks come amid an ongoing debate surrounding 'Peddi,' which recently drew criticism on social media over allegations that certain scenes oversexualize actress Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the controversy and acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers. Responding to the backlash, the filmmaker said the team had taken the feedback seriously and was prepared to make changes to the portions that had attracted criticism.

About Sanjay Gupta

Gupta, meanwhile, remains one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable filmmakers. Over the years, he has directed films such as Aatish, Ram Shastra, Hameshaa, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Dus Kahaniyaan, Jazbaa and Kaabil. His most recent project, The Miranda Brothers, was released on JioHotstar in 2024. (ANI)