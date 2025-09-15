Pawan Kalyan has stayed true to his word and completed the shooting for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. This demonstrates his commitment to his projects.

Pawan Kalyan's Commitment to Films Before Elections

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has once again proved that he stands by his word. Before entering the election fray, he had committed to three major films-Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. But since elections were nearing quicker than thought, the actor-turned-politician had to hang up his film gloves and enter the politics for a time. It was rewarding, as he not only contested but won a seat, becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Keeping His Word: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG

After the elections, Pawan Kalyan stuck to his commitments to cinematography made prior to his campaign. He finished up with Hari Hara Veera Mallu first, actively promoting it although the film did not click at the box office.

He moved next onto OG, which is alreadydrawing massive buzz. The film, having its world premiere on the 25th of this month, has apparently shattered the record for advance bookings outside of India, clearly setting itself on the path to much box office glory.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot Wrapped

Pawan Kalyan recently wrapped up his portions for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. "It" is the confirmation from the makers on Sunday. This film carries huge expectations since it is the reunion of Pawan and Harish after their blockbuster hit Gabbar Singh.

This film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and has just completed a crucial schedule; the excitement amongst the fans is tremendous.

Will this end his career?

In spite of the demanding duties of being Deputy CM, Pawan kalyan has shown immense commitment to the wrapping up of his films. His juggling of duty with acting has earned him much respect from the fans and co-workers alike. Harish Shankar, along with the cast and crew members, have put together an exhaustive stretch to assure that the latest schedule has been completed without any hiccups, much to the satisfaction of producers.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: A Mass Entertainer Under Progress

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass-action entertainer that has an amazing technical team. Music is credited to Devi Sri Prasad, Ram-Lakshman for Daring Actions, Camera by Ayananka Bose, Costumes by Neeta Lulla, and Art by Anand Sai.

Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna feature as female leads, with a supporting cast comprising Parthiban, K.S. Ravikumar, L.B. Sriram, and others. The filming is nearing an end; post-production work will commence shortly; and exciting new updates are expected soon.