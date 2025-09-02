- Home
Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies of Power Star
Telugu cinema's iconic actor and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has turned 54. Born on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, he has starred in around 29 films. Here are his 10 highest-grossing movies…
1. Bheemla Nayak
Worldwide Gross: ₹158 crore
Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, this film starred Pawan Kalyan alongside Nithya Menen and Rana Daggubati. Released in 2022, it was made on a budget of around ₹90 crore. The film had an average performance at the box office.
2. Vakeel Saab
Worldwide Gross: ₹137 crore
Made on a budget of ₹85 crore, this film was released in 2021. Featuring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, and Anjali, this average film was directed by Venu Sriram. It's a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bollywood film 'Pink'.
3. Attarintiki Daredi
Worldwide Gross: ₹134 crore
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film starred Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pranitha Subhash. Made on a budget of ₹55 crore, this blockbuster was released in 2013.
4. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Worldwide Collection: ₹115.2 crore
Released in 2025, this film turned out to be a disaster. Made on a budget of around ₹250 crore, it was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. The film starred Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal.
5. Bro
Worldwide Collection: ₹110.8 crore
Directed by Samuthirakani, this film, released in 2023, was made on a budget of ₹110 crore. A box office flop, it starred Pawan Kalyan, Urvashi Rautela, and Brahmanandam.
6. Gabbar Singh
Worldwide Gross: ₹104 crore
Released in 2012, this film was a blockbuster. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, and Abhimanyu Singh, it was directed by Harish Shankar and made on a budget of around ₹40 crore.
7. Katamarayudu
Worldwide Gross: ₹98 crore
Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, this film starred Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, and Ajay. Released in 2017, this flop film was made on a budget of around ₹75 crore. It was a remake of the Ajith starrer Tamil film 'Veeram'.
8. Agnyaathavaasi
Worldwide Gross: ₹94 crore
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film proved to be a disaster. Made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, it was released in 2018. The film starred Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, and Anu Emmanuel.
9. Sardaar Gabbar Singh
Worldwide Collection: ₹89 crore
This film starred Pawan Kalyan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharad Kelkar. Released in 2016, it was made on a budget of around ₹80 crore and flopped at the box office.
10. Gopala Gopala
Worldwide Gross: ₹67 crore
This is the Telugu remake of the Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Hindi film 'OMG'. Released in 2015, this average-performing film was made on a budget of around ₹40 crore. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, it starred Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Shriya Saran.