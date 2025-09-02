Image Credit : Social Media

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is not just a celebrated actor in Telugu cinema but also a politician, philanthropist, and cultural icon. As of 2025, his net worth has grown significantly, thanks to his diverse career in films, politics, and brand endorsements. Let’s take a closer look at his earnings, assets, and sources of wealth.

As per industry estimates, Pawan Kalyan’s net worth in 2025 is around $55 million (approx. ₹450 crore). His wealth comes from multiple streams. Tollywood films, political career, endorsements, and real estate investments. Despite being selective with films, his popularity ensures high paychecks and strong brand value.