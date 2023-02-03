Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

YRF's Pathaan is approaching the Rs 400-crore threshold in India. Meanwhile, the film's international gross has now surpassed Rs 700 crore.

There is no denying that Pathaan is a major smash. Fans have been rushing to theatres in significant numbers to see Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year absence. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both appear in YRF's spy thriller. The box office has been lit on fire by the blockbuster. Pathaan is approaching the Rs 400-crore threshold in India. Meanwhile, the film's international gross has now surpassed Rs 700 crore.

Also Read: Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 9:

Pathaan, released on January 25, has been a massive box office hit. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had a strong opening weekend at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Pathaan earned between Rs 15 and Rs 17 crore in India, according to preliminary estimates. As a result, the film's total domestic collection currently ranges between Rs 363.5 and Rs 365.5 crore. It is currently approaching the Rs 400-crore level globally.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

Not just in India, Pathaan is also breaking records worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala mentioned that Pathaan has crossed the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide. His tweet read, "#Pathaan crosses â‚¹ 700 Crs at the WW Box office in 9 days (sic)."

Pathaan is also unstoppable in the global Box Office. As of Thursday, it had earned Rs 667 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film in 8 days. Shah Rukh Khan's behemoth earned around $30.75 million (approximately) in eight days, outperforming Dangal, Padmaavat, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The box office figures are impressive given that the picture has yet to be released in Japan, which has traditionally been one of the most important markets for Bollywood films.

Pathaan will do exceptionally well on its second weekend as well.