Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, Pathaan managed to create new records. Its box office performance from the opening day till now is shocking all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, and Deepika Padukone, the Queen of Bollywood, made their powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. After greeting the media and fans at a recent press conference of Pathaan on January 30, it looks like the Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone has shared an exciting update with her fandom on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. Since then, Pathaan has become an unstoppable force at the box office. Within five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial has joined the 600 crore club worldwide. Pathaan is on its way to creating history with earth-shattering box office numbers. Amid enjoying the successful run, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped an exciting update for her fans.

As Pathaan continues to scale heights at the box office, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share an exciting update with fans. The designer silk dress she wore just days earlier at an event with costars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham to mark the success bash of Pathaan in the city has been put up for sale on Deepika's charity closet sale platform, to raise funds for mental health through Live Love Laugh Foundation. As the look garnered much praise and accolades, Deepika parted with the piece as another unique way to connect her fans with the film and the cause she has championed.

On Monday evening, SRK, Deepika, John, and Siddharth Anand attended the first press meet in the city. They were enjoying the massive success of Pathaan with fans and the media. The trio was thanking everyone for an overwhelming response. While thanking his fans, SRK also revealed that he was excited to do Pathaan after he heard that John was a part of it.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan back on sets of Atlee directorial, fans claim, 'Jawan era begins'