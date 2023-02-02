Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    According to reports, the plot of Mohanlal's next film Ram has been leaked online. It was compared to Shah Rukh Khan's previous movie Pathaan by Twitterati. Here's what you should know.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, will reteam with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for the next film Ram. The film, described as an espionage thriller, is now in the final stages of production. As previously reported, Mohanlal will portray a RAW field officer called Ram Mohan IPS in the much-anticipated film, which will be released in two parts. The narrative of Ram has purportedly been leaked on the internet, and the Twitterati compares it to Shah Rukh Khan's current flick Pathaan.

    Is Mohanlal's Ram's storyline comparable to Pathaan's?
    A Twitter user recently tweeted the following leaked description for Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's espionage thriller, Ram: "The film focuses on RAW's efforts to locate an operative and former spy for the organisation. Ram Mohan, who turned rouge and went missing. The military need his cerebral and physical ability to cope with Bael, a terrorist organisation armed with nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation."

    But, the credibility of the leaked synopsis is not revealed yet. However, Twitterati has discovered similarities between the narrative and Shah Rukh Khan's recently released movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. For the uninitiated, King Khan portrayed a RAW field officer who went into exile in the film, which centres on how he rescues the country from Outfit X commander Jim, played by John Abraham.

    Mohanlal fans support Ram
    However, Mohanlal supporters now support their idol's dream project by pointing out that most of the world's most famous espionage thrillers have extremely similar narrative lines. "All spy movies have operatives who go rouge. They contain nothing new except for the presentation, which makes all the difference "a user wrote. "For those who say it's the storyline of Pathaan, virtually every Mission Impossible movie has a similar premise - it doesn't really matter as long as the execution is distinct and fantastic," another moviegoer remarked. However, Ram's creators have yet to respond to these charges.

