Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide on day 8; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-box office report

Pathaan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film is making box office history, and how! Deepika Padukone and John Abraham star in the film, which is estimated to gross over Rs 400 million.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to shatter box office records one after the other. The film is on a rampage not only in India, but all across the world. Fans are ecstatic to see SRK again after four years, thus they are coming to the theatres in droves to witness Pathaan. It has also exceeded the Rs 600 billion barrier globally and India's Rs 300 billion mark. Pathaan scored another big number on February 1st, Day 8.

Pathaan, which was released on January 25, is doing extremely well at the box office. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had a strong opening weekend at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Per preliminary calculations, Pathaan earned Rs 17.50 crore on Day 8 despite a 20% decline. As a result, the total collection in India is currently about Rs 332 crore.

Box Office India reported, "Pathaan had another huge day as it collected in the 17-17.50 crore nett range on Wednesday. There is a drop of around 20% from Tuesday but some mass pockets had held up very strongly on Monday and Tuesday and are probably adjusting on Wednesday."

"The total collections of the film are now 332 crore nett in Hindi and it is looking at an extended first week of around 347 crore which is simply unbelievable," the report continued, "and more importantly it remains on course for the 500 crore nett mark though Friday is the important day for this as the weekend will grow huge but the higher the number on Friday, the higher the number on Saturday and Sunday will also go higher."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that Pathaan has earned around Rs 675 crore worldwide. His tweet read, "In 8 days, #Pathaan WW Gross nears â‚¹ 675 Crs.. Early estimates (sic)."

Siddharth Anand's action flick has an open field at the box office because Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has been postponed for the next several weeks.



On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, together with director Siddharth Anand, had a press conference in Mumbai. The Pathaan crew spoke extensively about the film, its filming, and its huge popularity, among other topics. Several images and videos from the event have gone viral.