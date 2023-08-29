'Parineeta' to 'Chokher Bali': Top 7 best films by Raima Sen

Raima Sen, granddaughter of late supertar Suchitra Sen, is an Indian actress known for her work in Bengali and Hindi films. Here are seven notable films featuring Raima Sen:

Raima Sen, the granddaughter of the late actress Suchitra Sen, also known as the Mahanayika of Bengali Cinema, was born on November 7, 1979, in Bombay (now Mumbai), India. Her parents are Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma. Riya Sen, her sister, is also an established actress in the industry. Her father Bharat Dev Varmahails from the royal dynasty of Tripura. Let's have a look at her top seven films.

Chokher Bali (2003) - Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, this film is based on a novel by Rabindranath Tagore. Raima Sen played the lead role of Ashalata in this critically acclaimed Bengali film that explores themes of love, desire, and societal norms.

Parineeta (2005) - Raima Sen played the supporting role of Koel in this Hindi film adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel. The film was well-received and marked her presence in Bollywood.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007) - In this ensemble cast film, Raima Sen portrayed the character of Milly Sarkar. The movie delves into the lives and relationships of different couples on a honeymoon trip.

The Japanese Wife (2010) - Raima Sen starred as Sandhya in this film directed by Aparna Sen. The story revolves around an unconventional love story between a man in India and a Japanese woman.

Memories in March (2011) - Directed by Sanjoy Nag, this film featured Raima Sen as Aarti. The movie deals with themes of grief, loss, and personal discovery.

Baishe Srabon (2011) - Raima Sen appeared in a significant role as Amrita in this Bengali thriller directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film revolves around the investigation of a series of murders.

Vodka Diaries (2018) - Raima Sen played the pivotal role of Roshni Banerjee in this mystery-thriller film. The story is set in a club named Vodka Diaries and follows a police officer's investigation into a series of murders.