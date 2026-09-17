Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has defended his former co-star Katrina Kaif after Ejaz Waris's recent comments, condemning body shaming. Zafar asserted that "If you truly are a man, nobody can say anything about a woman’s body," emphasising the need for empathy and understanding.

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, a widely popular figure known for his extensive work in music and film, has publicly supported his former co-star Katrina Kaif following recent comments from Ejaz Waris concerning her body. Zafar strongly condemned body shaming, stating, “If you truly are a man, nobody can say anything about a woman’s body.” His intervention comes as a prominent voice in the entertainment industry addressing a sensitive issue.

Ali Comes In Support Of Katrina

The controversy emerged after Ejaz, a well-known personality, made remarks regarding Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy appearance, sparking widespread discussion on social media and drawing criticism from various quarters. Kaif and Zafar previously shared screen space in Bollywood productions, including their notable collaboration in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It was this specific controversy involving Ejaz's comments that Zafar chose to address, leveraging his public platform to advocate for respect and empathy.

Here's What He Said

Ali didn't mention Katrina's name, but he said, "What personal issues do we men have? Let's talk about it. Recently, I saw some posts, comments, on social media about a colleague, co-star, with whom I had worked in Bollywood. A lot of discussions are happening that earlier she used to look like this and now she looks like this. Earlier also, I had spoken about my colleagues here (Pakistan) like Mahira Khan and others, and I am speaking about it for the past many years. I feel that as a male, we all need to look inside ourselves, and make corrections. No one is perfect. But, important part is to recognise, realise, and correct that."

The actor added, "It's wrong, it's not right, it's not a good way to look at it. Every person is going through their own struggle. We don't know who is going through what in life."

Did Katrina React?

No, Katrina has not yet reacted to the social media trolling following her appearance at Ambani's recent Ganpati Celebration.