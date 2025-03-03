Oscars 2025 winners LIVE Update: Full list of winners at Academy Awards

Wicked wins Best Costume Design
Paul Tazewell made history as the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.
Conan O'Brien speaks Hindi on stage
Conan O’Brien greeted those who are tuned in to the Oscars from India. As part of the speech, he said, “Nashte ke saath Oscar.”
Halle Berry, Adrien Brody's passionate "kiss" moment
The ongoing 97th edition of The Academy Awards left fans of Adrien Brody and Halle Berry nostalgic. Before the commencement of the ceremony, Halle Berry bumped into Brody and kissed him. The particular moment was caught on camera, and in no time, it went viral, reminding fans of the 2003 Oscars, when the duo shared a passionate kiss on the stage.
Demi Moore stuns on red carpet in a plunging neckline gown
The 97th annual Academy Awards have officially kicked off, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet. Among the A-listers making a fashion statement is actress Demi Moore, who looked absolutely radiant in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive crystal-embroidered gown.
Moore, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'The Substance,' stunned in the plunging neckline gown, which featured pleated hip detailing and a dramatic train.
The 62-year-old actress added some extra sparkle with matching earrings and a bracelet, and her long, dark hair cascaded into soft curls.
Oscars 2025 Live Update: In the Shadow of the Cypress Wins Best Animated Short Film
Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn also presented the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film to In the Shadow of the Cypress, directed by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi.
The film triumphed over Beautiful Men, Magic Candies, Wander to Wonder, and Yuck!.
Flow wins Best animated feature
Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn presented the prize, and Gints Zilbalodis remarked, "Thank you to my cats and dogs" during his short statement.
Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ at the 97th Academy Awards for A Real Pain.
He beat Edward Norton, Yura Borisov, Guy Pearce, and his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong. “I should thank my mom and Steve for trying to raise me. You’re really good people,” he said as part of his speech.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande open the night
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande got a standing ovation for their LIVE performance.
Selena Gomez sparkles in rose gold gown
Selena Gomez knows best how to catch attention with her fashion statements. A while ago, she arrived at the Academy Awards and looked gorgeous as ever.
Donning an off-shoulder rose-gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in crystals, Selena happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.
Styled by Molly Dickinson, Gomez's look was inspired by Sophia Loren -- and she even worked with the iconic superstar's tailor to customise her look, according to E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, Page Six reported. The dazzling design's embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, all sewn on by hand by a team of 12 artisans.
Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande steals attention in pink gown covered in thousands of crystals
Singer-actor Ariana Grande left everyone in awe with her stunning red carpet look for Oscars 2025. She arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a flared-out nude corset with pale tulle netting attached.
The superstar singer and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell selected a blush pink Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture strapless bustier gown with a bodice that extended into a sculptural peplum waist. The design also featured a voluminous nude-coloured skirt covered in more than 190,000 sequins and rhinestones that complemented the sparkle of her blingy necklace, as per People.
