OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

At Oscar 2025, Halle Berry recreated her iconic 2003 kiss with Adrien Brody, leaving fans nostalgic. The viral moment resurfaced as Brody, nominated for The Brutalist, attended the ceremony.

The ongoing 97th edition of The Academy Awards left fans of Adrien Brody and Halle Berry nostalgic. Before the commencement of the ceremony, Halle Berry bumped into Brody and kissed him.

The particular moment was caught on camera, and in no time, it went viral, reminding fans of the 2003 Oscars, when the duo shared a passionate kiss on the stage.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

Brody famously kissed the "Never Let Go" actress in 2003 as he accepted his Oscar for Roman Polanski's "The Pianist" at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (then the Kodak Theater), which also played host to the 2025 Academy Awards, as per New York Post.

Berry presented the Best Actor award, keeping with Oscars tradition in which the previous year's acting winners return to present the category for the opposite sex.



Berry made history in 2002 when she took home the Best Actress Oscar for "Monster's Ball," becoming the first Black actress to take home that trophy.

"If you're known by the company you keep, tonight's recipient of the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor will be known as a major, major player," Berry said before introducing the 2003 nominees.

After Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor rushed onstage, embraced Berry and kissed her passionately for several seconds.

"I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he told Berry, who looked shocked as she wiped her lips.

This year, Brody is nominated for his performance as Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist'.

