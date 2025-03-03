Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

The performance was a non-stop thrill ride, with BLACKPINK's Lisa singing 'Live and Let Die,' Doja Cat performing 'Diamonds Are Forever,' and Raye closing things out with a powerhouse version of 'Skyfall.'
 

Halle Berry made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Oscars ceremony. Former Bond Girl Halle Berry took the stage on Sunday (local time) to introduce a special James Bond tribute featuring a star-studded lineup of performers.

Berry, who played a Bond Girl in 2002's 'Die Another Day,' looked stunning as she announced the musical performance. The tribute kicked off with an orchestral version of the Bond theme song, accompanied by Margaret Qualley dancing onstage in a bright red dress.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

The talented performers wowed the crowd, and the tribute was a fitting celebration of the iconic James Bond franchise.
Meanwhile, the former Bond Girl, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 for 'Monster's Ball', is a presenter at this year's ceremony, and she certainly made a statement with her outfit.

Also Read: Oscars 2025 winners LIVE Update: Full list of winners

Berry wore a body-hugging mirrored Christian Siriano gown that had everyone talking. The strapless dress featured sheer panels down her legs and draped into a short train.
The stylish star completed her look with Pomellato Jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek, flipped-out bob.

According to People magazine, fashion designer Christian Siriano said that Berry's dress was a labor of love, featuring 7,000 beads.
"My entire career I wanted to dress one person at the Oscars, and that's Halle Berry," Siriano said during the red carpet preshow, adding, "It's different for her, it's metallic, it's iridescent."

Berry is set to be one of the night's presenters, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert Downey Jr., and Emma Stone.

The 2025 Oscars are being hosted by Conan O'Brien and are airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.
In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar. 

