Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional
The 97th Academy Awards featured gorgeous couture, heartfelt speeches, and unexpected winners. Veteran icons and fresh faces made history at the Dolby Theatre, leaving audiences with unforgettable memories. The unique soundtrack, which includes four pianists, forceful percussion rhythms, and brass components, is intended to mirror the film's building and memory themes.
Let's take a peek at the Oscar winners for 2025:
Best Picture
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora) – WINNER
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora) – WINNER
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) – WINNER
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER
Original Screenplay
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
Conclave – WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Wicked – WINNER
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER
Cinematography
The Brutalist – WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Film Editing
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Original Score
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Original Song
El Mal (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
International Feature
I’m Still Here (Brazil) – WINNER
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER
Live-Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot – WINNER
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent