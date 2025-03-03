Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

The 97th Academy Awards featured gorgeous couture, heartfelt speeches, and unexpected winners. Veteran icons and fresh faces made history at the Dolby Theatre, leaving audiences with unforgettable memories. The unique soundtrack, which includes four pianists, forceful percussion rhythms, and brass components, is intended to mirror the film's building and memory themes.

The 97th Academy Awards were filled with stunning couture, heartfelt speeches, surprise triumphs, and standing ovations that shook the Dolby Theatre. This year's Oscars had everything from seasoned icons solidifying their legacy to new faces creating history. So who won the coveted golden statuettes, and whose moments will be remembered for years to come?

Let's take a peek at the Oscar winners for 2025:

Best Picture

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora) – WINNER

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora) – WINNER

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) – WINNER

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER

Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Wicked – WINNER

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Film Editing

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

International Feature

I’m Still Here (Brazil) – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot – WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

