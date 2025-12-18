Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again spoken out against online negativity, calling out faceless trolls for spreading hate on social media. Describing them as “frustrated, angry, and bitter,” the director emphasized the impact of anonymous trolling.

Karan Johar, who is a director and producer, once again came out against trolls, calling anonymous social media users "frustrated, angry, and bitter." Johar, known for being outspoken, was mentioning the embrace of the culture of faceless hate where celebrities are attacked.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karan Johar Breaks Silence on Online Hate

Recently Karan Johar expressed disappointment that social media had become an avenue for negative expression. He felt many trolls hide behind their phony profiles, using anonymity to perpetrate hate. The unhappiness these people project usually emanates from within themselves and is unleashed on a public figure, he said.

“The important thing to realise is to understand whether the criticism coming your way is coming from a place of genuine analysis. When a critic writes about your work and has not appreciated it, but you know that he or she came to watch your film wanting to love it, and then did not love it, and wrote a critical piece, you have to recognise that this person means well," Karan Johar said.

“They did not like your film, and you must appreciate that criticism. If there is something to learn from it, you should learn, knowing that the criticism is coming from a solid place. It is not coming from bias. It is not coming from a place of being vindictive, vicious, or unnecessarily negative. The first thing, therefore, is to analyse where the criticism is coming from. That is what I do,'' He explained.

Karan Johar further explained, “Ninety-five percent of trolling comes from faceless, nameless, and pointless people. Mostly, they are unhappy. Many times unemployed, and therefore frustrated, angry, and bitter. All that negativity makes them want to troll you. Now, what should you feel? Should you be offended, upset, humiliated, and insulted, or should you feel pity? I choose the latter. I feel pity.''

Why Do Celebrities Become Easy Targets?

Succinctly putting, Karan Johar elaborated that it commonly happens in society that "with success comes envy" which makes celebrities easy targets for abuse. Trolls are the unhappy people spreading negativity for a moment's relief while remaining oblivious to their unresolved issues.

“I feel pity for anyone who trolls me for two reasons. First, I feel pity for the person who is probably struggling through the beats of their life to the extent that they are being so negative about me. They insult my way of talking, speaking, walking, and even go so far as to insult my mother, my children, my family, and my ecosystem. That level of bitterness only reflects how unhappy they are. What I should feel, therefore, is nothing but pity. Second, I also feel important. You should either be loved or hated. What you should never face is indifference. Imagine when no one talks about you. That is far worse. I never want to face indifference," Karan Johar concluded.