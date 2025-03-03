Oscar 2025: Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner turn heads with show-stopping Red Carpet looks

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a stylish splash at the 2025 Oscars, with Chalamet in a bold Givenchy suit and Jenner stunning in a skin-baring Miu Miu gown.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 8:13 AM IST

The 2025 Oscars are in full swing, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet.

Among the A-listers making a fashion statement is Timothee Chalamet, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a custom Givenchy butter-yellow suit that's sure to turn heads.


Chalamet's monochromatic look, which consisted of a collared button-up shirt, double-breasted blazer, and trousers, was a bold choice that paid off.

The 29-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' looked confident and stylish as he posed for photos on the red carpet.

But Chalamet wasn't alone - he was accompanied by his girlfriend, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, who made a stunning appearance in a skin-baring Miu Miu gown.

The 27-year-old reality star and entrepreneur skipped the red carpet but made up for it with a show-stopping look that featured an abs-forward cutout and beaded details.

Inside the Dolby Theatre, the couple packed on the PDA, sharing kisses and holding hands as they mingled with other attendees.


It was a romantic moment that capped off a stylish night for the young couple.
Chalamet's nomination for Best Actor is his second Academy Award nod, following his 'Call Me By Your Name' nomination in 2018.

He is up against stiff competition, including Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

Conan O'Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars which airs live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the awards are available to stream on JioHotstar. 

