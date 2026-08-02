Remember those rooftop chats where you and your besties planned out your grand business ideas or life goals over a cup of chai? This movie is basically that exact feeling brought to the big screen. It follows three guys trying to build something of their own against all odds, showcasing how true friends don't just party together they hustle together, fail together, and stand by each other when the world flips upside down. A powerful, grounding watch for Friendship Day with the people who saw your beginnings.