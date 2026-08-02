Friendship Day 2026: Celebrate Your Bond With This Ultimate JioHotstar Watchlist!
Life is too short for boring weekends. This Friendship Day, celebrate the people who stand by you through thick and thin. Grab your squad, and dive into these timeless tales of yaarana. Cheers to the ones who feel like home. Happy Friendship Day!
Sanju
Let’s be honest, we all need a friend who has our back even when things get completely chaotic and then there is Kamli.Sanju might be a biographical drama about the roller-coaster life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, but at its heart, it’s one of the greatest cinematic tributes to brotherhood. Through drug addiction, controversies, and rock-bottom moments, watching Kamli stand like a rock for Sanjay proves what a true jigri yaar looks like.
Harry Potter
Through flying cars, giant spiders, and epic battles, Harry Potter proves that the greatest superpower in the wizarding world is loyalty. Rewatching the adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione is the ultimate nostalgic trip back to Hogwarts and a reminder that your own friends are the real magic in your life.
Chhichhore
From surviving impossible exams to giving hilarious nicknames to your wingmates, Chhichhore captures the unfiltered madness of hostel life like no other. It’s loud, it’s chaotic, and it celebrates those weirdos who become your absolute family away from home. Grab your college buddies, order some junk food, and get ready to relive the golden days of bunking classes, cheap canteen dates, and unbreakable bonds.
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Sex And The City
"Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates, and guys are just people to have fun with." Carrie Bradshaw said it best, and this show proves it in every single episode. Whether you're navigating messy careers or chaotic dating lives, having your girls by your side makes everything better. Perfect for a cozy weekend binge with your favorite constants, this classic series is a glittering reminder that romantic relationships come and go, but your besties are forever.
Finding Dory
A delightful ocean-sized adventure about loyalty, acceptance, and finding your way back home with the people who matter most. Finding Dory is the ultimate feel-good watch to remind you that your true squad will always help you navigate the deepest waters.
Friends
Let’s be real you can watch this show a hundred times, and it still feels like a warm hug. From Thanksgiving flashbacks and smelly cat songs to the ultimate apartment-betting episodes, Friends is the comfort food of television. It’s the show you put on when you want to laugh, unwind, and celebrate the people who know your deepest secrets
Kai Po Che
Remember those rooftop chats where you and your besties planned out your grand business ideas or life goals over a cup of chai? This movie is basically that exact feeling brought to the big screen. It follows three guys trying to build something of their own against all odds, showcasing how true friends don't just party together they hustle together, fail together, and stand by each other when the world flips upside down. A powerful, grounding watch for Friendship Day with the people who saw your beginnings.
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