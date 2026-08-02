Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its blockbuster run in India, earning ₹69.31 crore on Day 3. The Marvel film has now crossed ₹178.66 crore net, driven by strong weekend occupancy and audience demand.

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its sensational run at the Indian box office. Starring Tom Holland in the lead, the superhero film witnessed a massive jump in collections on its first Saturday, helping it comfortably cross the ₹175 crore net mark in just three days. With strong word of mouth and impressive response across English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions, the film is heading towards a blockbuster opening weekend.

Day 3 Collection Sees Big Growth

According to trade estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected around ₹69.31 crore net on its third day in India. The Saturday earnings were nearly 43.35% higher than Friday's collection of ₹48.35 crore, reflecting a significant surge in audience footfall over the weekend.

The film had opened with an impressive ₹61 crore on Day 1. After three days, its total India net collection has reached approximately ₹178.66 crore, making it one of the biggest Hollywood performers in the country.

Occupancy Remains Strong Across the Day

The film recorded excellent occupancy on Saturday, with audiences turning up in large numbers throughout the day. It was screened in 19,051 shows, while over 24.64 lakh tickets were sold nationwide.

Overall occupancy stood at 52.40%, with the highest response coming during the night shows. Morning occupancy was 37.50%, followed by 53.20% in the afternoon, 57.90% in the evening, and an impressive 60.40% during the night.

With Sunday expected to deliver another strong performance, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to set a new benchmark for Hollywood releases in India and could finish its opening weekend with record-breaking numbers.