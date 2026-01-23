Filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted his annual Saraswati Puja, drawing several Bollywood celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, and Vishal Bhardwaj to his Mumbai home for the auspicious occasion.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu on Friday hosted a Saraswati Puja at his home, where several B-towners marked their presence. From Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, to Vishal Bhardwaj, Kartik Aaryan, and Imtiaz Ali, many members of the film industry gathered at Basu's annual Saraswati Puja. Some of them even posed for paps who were stationed outside Basu's house. Aditya and Sara shared smiles as they reunited on the auspicious occasion.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the festival. He wrote on X, "Wishing you all countless blessings on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami, dedicated to the beauty and divinity of nature. May the blessings of Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and arts, be bestowed upon everyone. With her grace, may every life always remain illuminated by wisdom, discernment, and intelligence--this is heartfelt prayer."

Devotees Take Holy Dip in Prayagraj

Earlier today, devotees gathered in large numbers at Sangam in Prayagraj during the annual Magh Mela to take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami. (ANI)