Gippy Grewal opened up, remembering the horrifying incidents when shots were fired at his Canada home. He even shed some light on his equation with Salman Khan. Keep scrolling to know more.

Punjabi actor and singer Rupinder Singh, popularly known as Gippy Grewal, has impressed us all with his epic music and songs. The singer recently opened up, remembering the horrifying incident when shots were fired at his Canada home. He also admitted that he had no idea that his home would be targeted.

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Marking his appearance on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite, Gippy opened up about the baffling firing incident. He said, "When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it."

Gippy Grewal Remembers The Firing Incident

Post the firing incident outside his home in November 2023, a Facebook post circulated in which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility through a social media message. Referring to the post, it called it a 'warning' against Gippy's alleged association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The post also carried a warning directed at others. Post the incident, the Bishnoi gang allegedly stated that Punjabi celebrities should avoid associating with Salman Khan.

Gippy also shared that he does not have a close personal relationship with Salman. “The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn't even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident,” he said.

All About Alleged Firings

Let us tell you that after Gippy Grewal's incident, shots were reportedly fired outside another Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon's Canada home in 2024. The Bishnoi gang yet again had reportedly taken the responsibility for the same. The alleged issue was Dhillon releasing a music video that featured Salman Khan. In the same year, many reports suggested that assailants linked to the Bishnoi gang opened multiple rounds of shots outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Just recently, an assailant, on his bike, reportedly fired outside a gym in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Why Is Salman Khan On The Target?

According to a report in PTI, the firing incident in Delhi further led to the arrest of two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. As per the police, the two alleged shooters were linked to gangster Anil Pandit, also an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is believed to be operating from the USA. For those who don't know, the Bishnoi gang has beef with Salman because of his alleged involvement in the 1997 poaching of two blackbucks in Rajasthan.