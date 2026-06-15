Bigg Boss 20 is already generating buzz online, with reports suggesting Salman Khan's return as host and several influencers and TV personalities being considered for the upcoming season. Here's everything we know so far.

As excitement builds around Bigg Boss 20, the upcoming season of India's biggest reality show has already become a hot topic on social media. While the makers are yet to announce an official contestant lineup, several names from the television and digital entertainment world are reportedly being considered for the milestone season. Reports also suggest that Salman Khan will return as the host, adding to the anticipation among fans.

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Why Is Bigg Boss 20 Trending?

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 20 stems from reports claiming that preparations for the new season are underway. Several media outlets have suggested that the show may premiere later this year, with contestant shortlisting already in progress. The possibility of a special format featuring a mix of fresh faces and popular personalities has further fueled speculation online.

Rumoured Contestants Creating a Stir

A number of influencers, actors, and social media personalities are being linked to the show. Among the most talked-about names are Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Awez Darbar, and Uorfi Javed. Their massive fan followings have made them favourites in online discussions.

Other names reportedly doing the rounds include Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur, and Tushar Karwar. While none of these contestants have been officially confirmed, their inclusion has generated considerable excitement among viewers eager to see a dynamic mix of personalities inside the Bigg Boss house.

Fans Await Official Confirmation

Despite the growing speculation, the show's makers have not released an official contestant list. As a result, fans are closely tracking every update related to the upcoming season. Until an official announcement is made, the reported lineup remains purely speculative. Nevertheless, the discussions surrounding the rumoured contestants have already ensured that Bigg Boss 20 remains one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year.