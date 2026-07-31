During the holy month of Shravan, thousands of devotees are undertaking the Kanwar Yatra to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. One pilgrim from Haryana is performing dandavat pranam all the way to fulfill a vow he made to Lord Shiva.

Thousands of devotees continue to throng the revered Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Uttarakhand during the holy month of Shravan, with pilgrims arriving on foot from Rishikesh via Lakshman Jhula, Ram Jhula and the banks of the Ganga to offer 'jalabhishek' and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Remarkable Displays of Faith

The Kanwar Yatra is witnessing remarkable displays of faith, with devotees chanting "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev" as they make their way to the temple. Among them is a devotee from Haryana undertaking the arduous pilgrimage by performing dandavat pranam (repeated prostrations) throughout the journey after a vow he had made to Lord Shiva.

Rohtas, a devotee from Hisar district in Haryana, told ANI that he had undertaken the pilgrimage to fulfil a vow after what he described as a miracle in his family's life. "I had made a vow. We are going to seek Mahadev's blessings for the happiness and prosperity of our family," he said.

Spiritual Experiences of Pilgrims

Rahul, a devotee from Delhi who visited the temple for the third time, described the spiritual experience as deeply fulfilling. "The experience was wonderful. There is something about this place that brings peace to the mind," he said.

Comparing the pilgrimage with other religious destinations, Rahul said, "Char Dham is also wonderful, but people should also come to Neelkanth and experience its divinity."

He added that sincere devotion leads to the fulfilment of prayers. "If you come here with true faith and good intentions, your wishes are fulfilled. This is my third visit, and I will continue to come every year," he said.

Another devotee, 66-year-old Sushma from Delhi, added, "I have come after completing Baba Barfani's pilgrimage, and now I am going on foot to Baba Neelkanth". Sushma shared that her prayers were for everyone. "I pray that Mahadev blesses all the devotees and those serving in the community kitchens with happiness, prosperity, good health and long life," she said.

Significance of Shravan and Kanwar Yatra

The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. (ANI)