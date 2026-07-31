Who is Nitesh Tiwari? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Ramayana Director
Nitesh Tiwari: With the release of Ramayana's much-awaited trailer, director Nitesh Tiwari has once again captured public attention. Here's a look at his inspiring journey, blockbuster films, awards and his most ambitious project yet
An IIT graduate who found his calling in filmmaking
Born on May 22, 1973, in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh Tiwari completed his Metallurgy and Material Science Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 1996. Rather than pursuing a conventional engineering career, he entered the advertising industry, where he developed his creative and storytelling abilities.
His directorial journey began in 2011 with Chillar Party, which he co-directed. The children's drama received widespread appreciation and won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, marking an impressive start to his filmmaking career.
Blockbuster success with films that struck an emotional chord
Tiwari's biggest breakthrough came with Dangal in 2016. Starring Aamir Khan alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the sports drama, inspired by the lives of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Its phenomenal performance in China further cemented its global success, while Tiwari received the Filmfare Award for Best Director.
He continued his successful run with Chhichhore (2019), featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The coming-of-age drama explored friendship, resilience and the importance of overcoming failure, earning widespread praise from audiences and critics. The film later won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Besides these acclaimed projects, Tiwari has directed films such as Bhoothnath Returns (2014) and Bawaal (2023), while also contributing as a writer and producer on several Hindi films.
Ramayana marks the most ambitious chapter of his career
Tiwari is now preparing to present his grandest cinematic venture with Ramayana. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Designed on a massive scale, the film features visual effects by DNEG, while its music is composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The newly released trailer has already generated excitement for its impressive visuals, large-scale production and performances, raising expectations for what could become one of the biggest Indian films ever made. For Tiwari, the project represents the culmination of years spent building a reputation as a filmmaker capable of balancing emotional depth with cinematic spectacle.
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