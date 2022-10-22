Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports

According to a recent media report, actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he is willing to do more of South films over Hindi cinema. Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ also had a piece of interesting advice for the Hindi film industry. Read details here.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has enthralled the audience with his superhit films, is all set to work more in the South film industry than in Bollywood. Ina recent interview, Dutt revealed that he will mostly be seen in South films over Hindi movies. The actor, who won the hearts of the audience by playing 'Adheera' in Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', will be next seen in Vijay Thalapathy-starrer 'Thalapathy 67' and Kannada film 'KD the Devil'.

Recently, at the Hindi teaser release event of 'KD the Devil', Sanjay Dutt said that he will mostly be seen in films from down South. Along with this, the actor also had a piece of advice for Hindi filmmakers.

Sanjay Dutt said that after working with Prashanth Neel in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, he is all set to work with filmmaker Prem for his upcoming movie ‘KD - The Devil’. “I feel that now I am going to work in more South Indian films,” said Dutt, adding that after working with SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel, he saw that South films are being with a lot of passion, love, and energy, something he thinks that Bollywood should not forget.

Talking about the film 'KD - The Devil', actor Dhruv Sarja will be seen playing the lead role. The story of the film is set in the 1970s. It is being claimed that the movie is based on true events and that it will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages, next year.

Sanjay Dutt has given numerous hits throughout his career in the Hindi film industry. After facing several down moments in his life, the actor rose up to shine brighter, every single time. He is popularly known as the ‘Khalnayak’ of Hindi cinema while his most loved character of recent times is ‘Munna Bhai’ in the original as well as the sequel.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also recently said that if a remake of ‘Khalnayak’ is made, he would not like to see Ranveer Singh playing the lead. The reason behind this is Ranveer’s controversial nude photoshoot that landed him in legal trouble.