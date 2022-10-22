Box Office Report: Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam or Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, who collected more on Friday?

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ was released a day in advance in India. Take a look at the film’s collection at the Indian box office along with how the other films including Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara performed on Friday.

This weekend moviegoers are being spoilt for a choice. From Hollywood to Hindi and South, a lot of films have been released in the theatres and are running successfully at the box office. Among the fresh releases, this week is the Dwayne Johnson-starrer DC film ‘Black Adam’. The movie, which has a cameo by Henry Cavill as ‘Superman’, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has left everyone impressed. The film’s performance can also be mapped by its impressive collections, across languages. Here is a low down of how films performed at the box office on Friday.

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s superhero avatar as ‘Black Adam’ is receiving mixed reactions from the audience. The DC film earned Rs 6.4 crore on the opening day in India. But it saw a decline in collections on Friday as it collected only Rs 4.20 crore. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

Kantara: One of the best performances delivered this year is by actor Rishabh Shetty in the movie ‘Kantara’. Originally made in Kannada, the film was also recently released in Hindi, after mapping its success at the box office. The decision of the makers to re-release the film in a different language proved to be right as it went on to increase its collections. Speaking of its earnings, ‘Kantara’ collected Rs 106.6 crore in the Kannada language alone; its Hindi collections stand at Rs 15 crore. With this, the total collections of the film have reached Rs 146.40 crore. ALSO READ: Seen Disha Patani’s new Calvin Klein BRA? Check it out here

Doctor G: Rated 7.5 on IMDB, Ayushmann Khuranna and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Doctor G’ has received positive reviews from moviegoers. Speaking of its collections, the film which is made on a budget of Rs 35 crores, collected only Rs 20.91 crores in seven days. On Friday, its collections stood at Rs 1 crore.

