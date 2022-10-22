Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

    Salman Khan is down with dengue and will be away from Bigg Boss 16 for a couple of episodes. In place of him, it will be filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the show. Read the full report here.

    Bigg Boss 16 After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    What’s a Bigg Boss episode without Salman Khan hosting it? One of the biggest reasons for the show’s popularity is that it is hosted by Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’, something that the audience absolutely loves. However, due to health reasons, Salman Khan will not host a couple of episodes of BB 16, reportedly.

    According to reports, Salman Khan is down with dengue. Since he is under the weather at present, the actor is going to skip shooting a couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 16, reportedly.

    Per the reports, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have also found a replacement for Salman Khan, and it is none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. If reports are to be believed, Karan will be hosting ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes while Salman recovers from dengue.

    For the unversed, Karan Johar is not new to the format of Bigg Boss. The filmmaker has already been the host of a different format of Bigg Boss – Karan has hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Therefore, while the audience will definitely miss Salman Khan, even if it is for a matter of a couple of episodes, watching Karan straightening up the contestants in place of Salman, will also be a treat to watch.

    Meanwhile, the Friday episode of Bigg Boss saw a lot of chaos inside the house. In absence of Salman Khan, Bigg Boss himself straightened up the housemates. Not only this, but due to repeated violations of rules in the house, Bigg Boss snatched the captaincy from Shiv Thakare and made Archana the new captain of the house, who till now has been pointing fingers at every captain.

    As for Salman Khan, the actor has also put the shooting of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ on hold. The actor is expected to resume the shooting after recovering from dengue. Apart from this, the actor also recently announced that his film ‘Tiger 3’ has been pushed to Diwali 2023 release.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
