Nora Fatehi was in a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The actor confirmed she is safe with 'minor' injuries. In an Instagram video, she said a drunk driver caused the crash and warned fans against drinking and driving.

Bollywood actor and performer Nora Fatehi was involved in a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred as the actress was on her way to the Sunburn Festival, where she was scheduled to make an appearance later that day.

Nora Fatehi Confirms She is Safe

While the news initially caused alarm and concerned her fans, the actress has now confirmed she is safe and has only sustained "minor" injuries. Just hours after the accident, Nora took to her Instagram to share an update on her health. In a video she posted, the actress reassured everyone that she is safe, even though she had suffered some "injuries".

'A Drunk Person Smashed Into My Car'

While speaking about the incident, she explained how a drunk driver caused the crash and how the impact affected her badly. "Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed into my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window," Nora said in the video.

"I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came here to say that this is why you should not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with," Nora added.

'Don't Drink and Drive': Nora's Strong Message

Nora went on to strongly warn people against drinking and driving, as she spoke about similar cases in which innocent lives were lost due to negligence. "But long story short, don't drink and drive. Stop it. Don't even think about it. Don't," Nora said.

"There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, where people have killed innocent others because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. So yeah, I just wanted to say that. And I just wanted to say I'm grateful that I'm okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash right in front of my eyes, and I don't wish that upon anybody. I'm just grateful that I'm okay. Alright, love you guys," she added.(ANI)