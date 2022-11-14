Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression?

When Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was called inside the confession room, she had an emotional breakdown while speaking to Bigg Boss. She later revealed to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan that she has been fighting anxiety and depression for the past year.

It has been a little over a month since the 16th season of Bigg Boss 16 began. These days, a lot of drama has been witnessed inside the house. From love among the contestants to growing friendships, disagreements, fights, and more, the participants have displayed almost every emotion on the show so far.

While staying inside the fancy house might seem easier for the viewer, it surely is challenging for the participants to be locked inside the house. And therefore, one often sees emotional outbursts in participants. The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 showed an upset Nimrit Ahluwalia, crying.



One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, seemed to have had a breakdown inside the house. She goes inside the confession room to speak to Bigg Boss; before pouring her heart out, she asked if the conversation was going to be between them.

As she opens up to Bigg Boss about her feelings, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia begins to cry inconsolably. She tells him that she has not been feeling well for the last three to four days, adding that she feels claustrophobic. Nimrit also tells him that she has not been able to sleep since a lot of things keep going on inside her mind at all times.

Upon hearing how she feels, Bigg Boss suggests that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia speaks to someone inside the house. She then says that among Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, she feels most comfortable with the Tanzanian star, adding that he never judges her for anything.

Coming out of the confession room, Shiv Thackeray and MC Stan see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and ask her if she is alright. She then reveals to the that she had been fighting depression and anxiety for a year, and continues to be on medication as she has not completely recovered.