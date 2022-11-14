Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU film earns USD 330mn worldwide during the weekend

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wakanda Forever dominated the box office this weekend, bringing in USD 180 million in North America and giving struggling theatres a much-needed boost, says Variety's report. The much-anticipated sequel shattered the previous high-water mark of USD 158 million established by 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire for a November launch. Globally, the superhero adventure brought in a monstrously impressive USD 330 million, of which USD 150 million came from 55 foreign regions, according to Variety.

    Wakanda Forever is not far from the tenth spot in the Hollywood Top 10 Grossers list for 2022, with an opening weekend as strong as this one. The movie "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is now at that spot, coming in at $401.7 million on a list that is headed by "Top Gun: Maverick" (USD 1.486 billion).

    Wakanda Forever's position on the list will be eagerly watched by the whole globe, especially given the success of the movie's bittersweet subtext.

    Before filming ever started, Chadwick Boseman, the actor who had given the 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther" so much of its soul, passed away from cancer. The producers were confronted with this unexpected off-screen tragedy. Only 43 years old, he.

    In reaction, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, was transformed into a memorial for the late actor. King T'Challa's death is a real-life crisis that the country of Wakanda is dealing with in the film, giving the picture more emotional impact.

    Wakanda Forever "has a slow-burn emotional suspense," wrote Owen Gleiberman of Variety. Critics commended Coogler's skillful handling of the challenging topic. It doesn't let up once the movie picks up pace.

    Other challenges awaited "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The US$250 million production had to deal with the pandemic during filming, as well as the injury to one of its actors, Letitia Wright, which necessitated a break in production. Not to mention the significantly changed theatrical world it must now negotiate.

    China and Russia were still significant film markets when Black Panther first appeared on screens four years ago. However, due to geopolitical unrest and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China is now less open to Hollywood productions, and studio movies are no longer shown there. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will therefore be a worldwide force, but as Variety notes, it probably won't reach the USD 1.4 billion thresholds that its predecessor did (few, if any, films can, these days).

     

     
