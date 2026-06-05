Neelam Kothari was left speechless when her daughter found out about her past divorce from the internet. The actress, who is now happily married to Sameer Soni, shared this shocking moment on a show. We also look at the successful business she runs now.

Neelam Kothari, the actress who won everyone's hearts in the 80s and 90s with her charm and acting, is now a big name on social media and Netflix. The actress recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, giving a tour of her beautiful vintage home in Lonavala. She is clearly enjoying a royal life with her husband and daughter. But things weren't always this smooth. On the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam had revealed that her first husband treated her very badly. After their divorce, Neelam found love again and married Sameer Soni.

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She Hid Her Divorce from Her Daughter

Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni, both in their second marriage, adopted a daughter together. But Neelam never told her daughter about her first marriage or divorce. On the show, Neelam shared the shocking moment her daughter confronted her. 'One day, my daughter came to me and asked, "Mamma, are you divorced? You didn't tell me,"' Neelam recalled. She added, "I was just dead when I heard that." Neelam was completely silent for a moment and couldn't figure out what to say.

A Friend Revealed the Divorce Secret

On the show, Neelam explained that she asked her daughter how she found out. Her daughter said that since Neelam is an actress and a celebrity, her friends had Googled her. That's how they stumbled upon the information. For context, Neelam was first married to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia in the year 2000. However, their marriage didn't last long, and they got a divorce. The actress then married Sameer Soni in 2011.

The Actress Runs a Jewellery Business

Today, the former actress is a successful businesswoman. She runs a global luxury and custom-made jewellery business through her brand, Neelam Jewels. Neelam has successfully taken her family business forward and is managing it very well.