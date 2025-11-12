- Home
- Neelam Kothari to Rani Mukerji: 5 Actresses Govinda Allegedly Dated Before Sunita Ahuja
Govinda was linked with many actresses. Talks of marriage with Neelam went far but didn't work out. His name was also linked with Divya Bharti, Rani, Raveena, and Madhuri, but he finally married Sunita.
Neelam Kothari
Govinda and Neelam were once linked together. They were about to get married, but they separated for some reason.
Divya Bharti
There was a time when Govinda was dating Divya Bharti. However, neither of them ever admitted to this relationship.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji and Govinda got close during a film shoot in 2000, but this relationship didn't last long.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon's name is also on this list. However, this relationship didn't last very long either.
Madhuri Dixit
There was a time when Govinda was head over heels for Madhuri Dixit. However, he dismissed the relationship as just a rumor.
Sunita Ahuja
- After this, Govinda dated Sunita Ahuja and then married her in 1986. They have two children from this marriage, named Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja.
