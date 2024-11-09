'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' trailer OUT: Netflix docu-series to premiere on her birthday [WATCH]

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale brings fans closer to the Lady Superstar's life, tracing her path from humble beginnings to cinematic stardom. The Netflix docu-series reveals her personal evolution, intimate relationships, and dedication to her craft, premiering on November 18, her milestone 40th birthday

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale' trailer OUT: Netflix docu-series to premiere on her birthday [WATCH] ATG
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Nayanthara, often hailed as the Lady Superstar of Indian cinema, has consistently been recognized not only for her immense talent but also for her private nature. While many celebrities openly share details of their personal lives, Nayanthara has always kept hers closely guarded, offering little beyond her performances on screen. It wasn't until last year that she made a surprise move by debuting on Instagram, a gesture aimed at promoting her Bollywood appearance in the blockbuster Jawan. Now, in an even more daring move, she is inviting her fans into her personal world through a docu-series titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer, released on Saturday, offers a rare, intimate glimpse into Nayanthara's life, tracing her rise from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of stardom. The documentary features insights from her close friends and industry peers such as Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It delves into her unwavering dedication to her career and captures her evolution as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Rana Daggubati, who starred with Nayanthara in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, fondly referred to her as a "thug," a nickname she has embraced with pride throughout her career. Nagarjuna, who worked with Nayanthara in Greeku Veerudu, also shared his thoughts, reflecting on the personal struggles she had to endure in the past.

The trailer also offers glimpses into her personal growth, including her fairytale wedding to Vignesh Shivan, which saw attendance from industry icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam.

Nayanthara shared that while she has shared many aspects of her life through her films, this documentary was her special gift to her fans, offering them a deeper, more personal look at the moments that shaped her. She described the creation of the docu-series as a "labour of love" and expressed her excitement for her fans to witness this side of her world. Nayanthara also thanked her fans for their continued support, hoping that they would feel as connected to the documentary as she does.

Vignesh Shivan, her husband, expressed his admiration for Nayanthara, calling her his wife, best friend, and someone he deeply respects. He acknowledged her strength in facing challenges and overcoming them with resilience, revealing how proud he is of her. He shared his excitement for her fans to finally see the real Nayanthara, the beautiful soul beyond the celebrity.

The eagerly awaited docu-series, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, will premiere on Netflix India on November 18, coinciding with her 40th birthday. Fans are eager to witness a unique portrayal of a star who has remained as enigmatic as she is beloved.

