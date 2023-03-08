'Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to hit his staff boys,' claims his brother Shamas; audio clip goes viral

Nawazuddin Siddiqui case: The audio clip had two men talking, and the manager enquired about the actor abusing his staff kid named Monu. Listen to the audio here

The charges against Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui are getting murkier as his legal struggle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, continues. Nawaz recently published a statement on his social media handles shutting down all of the charges, and he refuted all of the allegations levelled against him by his separated wife.

Nawazuddin even showed concern about his kids, Shora and Yani not attending school. Shamas Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, has also posted a video saying that the actor would beat his staff boys.

A day after Nawaz clarified in a statement, his brother Shamas Siddiqui posted an audio tape alleging that the critically renowned actor would beat his staff guys, and he referred to the audio clip as a Holi gift. Shamas said that according to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager, he would routinely beat his subordinates. Shamas also stated that the clip would be available shortly.

The audio tape shows two men conversing, and the manager appears to enquire about the actor abusing his staff boy named Monu. The boy alleges that Nawazuddin struck him on the morning of his film's shoot. The boy also verifies this and claims he was struck twice.

Sharing the clip via his Twitter handle, Shamas wrote, “Got this video as a gift of #Holi 🤣...As per routine, #NawazuddinSiddiqui beats his staff – his manager is telling that he hit his boy for the second time. Although this donkey has also been beaten in the airport and office. Its proper video will be released Great Man #VIVADITPURUSH (sic).”

Shamas previously stated that Nawazuddin would look for them but is not devoted to any of them. Shamas stated that Nawazuddin abandoned his hand while filming Bole Chudiyan. According to Shamas, Nawaz refused to shoot for the film unless his dues were paid. Shamas further stated that he did not want Nawaz to be a part of the film because it would jeopardise their true relationship.