Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'no complaints' after controversy with estranged wife Aaliya; know details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, have been in the news for their legal battle. In a recent interview, the 'Manto' star opened up on no complaints from estranged wife Aaliya and much more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, have been in the news for their separation and legal battle for a while now. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor has withheld from talking about the issue.

In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, opening up on the entire issue and his silence here, Nawazuddin said, "I only wanted one thing that my kids study and go back to school, that has happened. Thank God. I want people to spread positivity. I also try to maintain positivity everywhere."

ALSO READ: Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'?

Nawazuddin added, "Whether it is in the personal space or when you are outside. Love and positivity should be everywhere. That is more important. I believe that because of us, no negativity should go out, so that is about it."

Nawazuddin shared, "I wanted my kids to go back to school and they have. I have no complaints with anyone. I would not be able to talk more on this."

Shocking all, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spilled beans on his wish to become a monk. Elucidating on the same, Nawazuddin added, "Because I have studied in Rishikesh. And have done my graduation from Haridwar, and there was a dharamshala close by. I used to go there sometimes, and after graduation, I even tried. I stayed in the dharamshala for 15-20 days. I even attempted to be a monk twice or thrice but failed. Then I became careless, and someone introduced me to the theater. While working in Baroda, I started my theater journey from there. Then I went to Delhi for the National School of Drama. However, I would have become a monk if I hadn’t entered the theater field."

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with bubble-gum-infused pink top