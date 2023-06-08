Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Best Friends Day: From Deepika-Ranbir to Ananya-Sara- 7 B'town besties setting 'friendship' goals

    Whether it's on-screen camaraderie or off-screen bonds, Bollywood celebrates the power of friendship, portraying it as a pillar of support, joy, and strength. These friendships serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of camaraderie in an industry that thrives on collaboration and shared experiences. Here’s a list of some popular bollywood best friends:-- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    This day serves as a reminder to cherish the bonds we share and to honor the incredible people who stand by us through thick and thin. Come check  out the besties:

    1.    Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar: Karan Johar was sent to Panchgani’s The New Era Boarding School in the eight standard, where Twinkle Khanna was already studying. Even though he was two years her senior in school, they turned into good friends. 

    2.    Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday: A new generation of actors who have always shared a great relationship with each other, the two studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Sara Ali Khan was Ananya Pandey's senior in school, but they both were members of the same PT house and participated in several drama competitions.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    3.    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora: Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, shares a close friendship with Amrita Arora, an actress and model. They have been friends since their early days in the industry and are often spotted together at parties, events, and on vacations.

    4.    Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff: They were childhood friends and have also starred in several movies together. However, what is important is that their friendship stood the test of time. At the age of 15, Shraddha Kapoor joined the American School Of Bombay, where Tiger Shroff became her schoolmate.

    5.    Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher: Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher, both actors and sons of famous Bollywood personalities, share a close friendship. They have been friends since their childhood and have often been seen supporting and encouraging each other.

    6.    Hrithik Roshan & Kunal Kapoor:  The friendship between Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor goes back several years. From wishing each other on social media to sharing live sessions, the duo have come a long way. The two co-starred in Don 2. 

    7.    Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were once in a romantic relationship, have maintained a cordial friendship post their breakup. They have worked together in films and continue to share a good rapport, often praising each other's work.
    In the glitzy world of Bollywood, friendship shines as a valuable treasure. From on-screen chemistry to off-screen camaraderie, these enduring bonds serve as a testament to the power of support and companionship. Within the realm of Indian cinema, friendship thrives, reminding us all of the profound impact of genuine connections in an industry driven by creativity and collaboration.

     

