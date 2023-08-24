National Award 2023: Allu Arjun gets emotional after winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa'; WATCH Viral Video

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, emotional after winning Best Actor at 69th National Film Awards for 'Pushpa: The Rise', scripting history as first Telugu actor to achieve this prestigious honor. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Allu Arjun, the renowned Telugu actor, was overcome with emotion upon securing the coveted Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards. This distinguished recognition was bestowed upon him for his exceptional portrayal in the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Remarkably, Allu Arjun scripted history with this victory, etching his name as the inaugural Telugu actor to clinch the National Award for Best Acting.

A touching video circulating online captured the heartfelt moment. Allu Arjun stood encircled by his dear family and the dedicated Pushpa team, including the director Sukumar. The atmosphere was electric as jubilant cheers erupted throughout the room the instant his name was announced.

In addition to its triumph in the Best Actor category, 'Pushpa' also bagged the accolade for Best Music Director (Songs). Released in December 2021, garnered immense success not only within Telugu-speaking territories but also resonating powerfully across various corners of India. The movie's impact extended beyond the screen, as numerous iconic scenes were not only reimagined by enthusiastic fans but also emulated by prominent actors and cricketers.

Meanwhile, making a notable impact at the National Film Awards 2023 was the Telugu movie "RRR." The film clinched awards in categories including Best Popular Film: Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Stunt Choreography. In the same vein, R Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" secured the esteemed Best Feature Film Award. Notably, the Best Actress Award found its deserving recipients in Alia Bhatt for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and Kriti Sanon for "Mimi."

